SAvsIND: Rahane-Pujara hold fort after India lose early wickets; Shardul Thakur star of the day with 7-wicket haul

India reached 85 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day two after dismissing South Africa for 229 in the second Test here on Tuesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (35 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading South Africa by 58 runs .

KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) were the two Indian batsmen to be dismissed.

India bowled out the hosts for 229 with Shardul Thakur picking up a maiden five-wicket haul.

India had scored 202 in their first essay.

Brief Scores India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs and 85/2 in 20 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 35 not out; Marco Jansen 1/18). South Africa 1st innings: 229 all out in 79.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 7/61)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:14 PM IST