SAvsIND: Milestone for Virat Kohli as he becomes 6th Indian to take 100 catches in Test cricket

Virat Kohli reached an impressive milestone on Day 2 of the third Test between India and South Africa by becoming the sixth Indian (apart from wicket-keepers) to take 100 catches in Test cricket.

In what was a stunner of a catch to dismiss Temba Bavuma, Kohli, at second slip, swooped low and pouched the ball with both hands to reach the milestone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:37 PM IST