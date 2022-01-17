SAvsIND: Jasprit Bumrah ready for captaincy "if given the responsibility"

India ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is ready for captaincy, if he is entrusted with the responsibility. However, at this point, he is happy giving inputs to captain KL Rahul and being in the leadership group.

"I am ready to contribute to the team in any position. If given an opportunity, I would like to think about it. But captaincy is not something I would chase," said Bumrah during a virtual press conference on Monday.

"Having a post or not doesn't matter."

Bumrah was named Rahul's deputy for the series after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Virat Kohli was relieved from ODI captaincy and he then decided to leave the Test role. Bumrah, who said that the team was told in a meeting about Kohli's decision, praised Kohli and said he remains a key member of the leadership group.

"Virat brings a lot of energy to the side. I made my debut under him. He will always be a leader in the group."

While Bumrah has been around with the national side for over half a decade now, this is the first time he has been given the tag of being the vice-captain.

Talking about his role, the 28-year-old said, "My role doesn't change at all. I have to do my job first. (Then it is about) helping KL as much as he wants, if he needs assistance on the field.

"I try to talk to younger guys even if I'm not vice-captain. No specific responsibilities or added pressure I want to take," said Bumrah.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:54 PM IST