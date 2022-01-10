SAvsIND: India Test captain Virat Kohli recalls a lesson from MS Dhoni while talking about Rishabh Pant's shot selection

Against South Africa in Johannesburg in the second innings, when the match was in balance, Rishabh Pant charged down on the very third ball of his innings only to be out caught behind for a duck. Needless to say, a lot of criticism followed, including from Sunil Gavaskar who was on commentary at that point.

After the Test, Rahul Dravid, India's head coach was asked about Pant's shot selection, to which he said, "In the sense that, we know Rishabh is a positive player and he plays in a particular manner which has gotten him success. But yeah, of course, there are times, we will have a level of conversations with him around, it is just about the timing of that shot you know. No one is going to tell Rishabh not to be a positive or aggressive player. Sometimes it is about choosing the timing to do that."

India Test captain Virat Kohli, who is returning for the final match of the series, said that mistakes happen and that the first step towards rectifying them is to accept responsibility, which Pant did.

"We've had conversations with Rishabh Pant at practice. The batters know before everyone else when they've played a shot to get out if that was the right shot or not. It is important to understand the player's mindset at that moment. Everyone makes mistakes," said Kohli during the pre-match press conference on Monday, before revealing an advice former India captain MS Dhoni gave him.

"MS Dhoni once told me there should be a gap of at least 7-8 months between repeating a mistake. Only then can you have a long career. This piece of advice really stuck with me."

The final Test of the series will be Kohli's 99th in the format.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:45 PM IST