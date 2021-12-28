SAvsIND: India in command after reducing South Africa to 109-5; Good news for visitors as Bumrah returns to the field

India look in command on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa after reducing the hosts for 109-5 at tea.

It was Mohammed Shami who rattled the South African batters, claiming two wickets for just 16.

India were given a scare when Bumrah sprained his ankle and had to go off the field. That allowed South Africa to stage a mini-recovery as Quinton de Kock and Bavuma added 72 for the fifth wicket.

However, a lapse in concentration from de Kock brought an end to that stand, and the good news is that Bumrah is back on the field.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 06:54 PM IST