SAvsIND: India fight back, take 3 wickets before lunch to reduce South Africa to 102-4

India had a spring in their step going into lunch after the game completely changed on its head in the last half hour on Day 2 of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

South Africa looked to be running away with the game, but then India bounced back

Shardul Thakur has been most impressive, claiming three wickets for just eight runs in 4.5 overs, quite stunning figures.

South Africa still trail by 100 runs, but this game is properly in the balance now.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 03:43 PM IST