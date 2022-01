India all-rounder Washington Sundar is in doubt for the ODI series against South Africa, after he tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

It is understood that Jayant Yadav, who is with the Test side in South Africa, has been asked to stay back for the three ODIs starting January 19.

KL Rahul was named the captain of the side after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to injury. Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:18 PM IST