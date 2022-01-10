SAvsIND: 'I do not look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me with,' says India men's Test captain Virat Kohli about his batting form

Virat Kohli has 70 centuries in international cricket. He has scored over 22,000 runs across formats at the highest level. But the endless wait for the 71st ton has meant that a lot has been spoken about Kohli's form with the bat. But the Indian Test skipper said that he is not bothered about the talks regarding his form and is focussed on sticking to his basics.

"This is not the first time that people have talked about my form, it has happened a few times in my career. England in 2014 was one of those phases. I do not look at myself from the lens the outside world looks at me with," Kohli said in the virtual pre-match press conference on Monday.

"The standards have been set by me myself, they are not an occurrence from the outside world, and more than anyone else, I take a lot of pride in doing the best for the team and wanting to perform for the team regularly.

"You have to understand that in sport, things do not go your way all the time but at the end of the day, I realise as a player I have been involved in key moments for the side and for me that is a matter of pride that I have been a part of partnerships when the team needed it. And eventually, those moments were crucial for us. Sometimes your focal point needs to shift," he added.

Kohli has been going through a lull as far as his batting form is concerned. He last scored a Test hundred in 2019 against Bangladesh and finished the year 2021 with an average of 28.21 in 11 Tests. But the Indian Test captain reiterated that numbers are not the sole means of judgement for him.

"If all the times you look at yourself and judge yourself on the basis of numbers, I do not think you will ever be content with what you are doing. I take pride in the process I am following and I am at peace with how I am playing and what I have been able to do for the team when there has been a tricky scenario," said Kohli, who will be playing his 99th Test in Cape Town starting Tuesday.

"I have nothing else to worry about but the reality of the situation is that you want to have an impact on the side. I do not think I have anything to prove to anyone."

Kohli had missed the second Test in Johannesburg due to a back spasms, with KL Rahul leading in his absence. The Test captain revealed that the break was a big reality check.

"Our focal point was to be as fit as possible, to be the fittest version of ourselves. But the reality of the situation is that we do play a lot of cricket and there is no denying that. As much as I take pride in being fit at all times but you do obviously take a lot of things for granted as well," said the 33-year-old, who has set a high benchmark for fitness in Indian men's cricket.

"I have been playing all three formats along with IPL since 2012. It is a thing that is being taken for granted that I will feature in all the games.

"That is not how the sport works. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) played a lot of cricket for us 4-6 six years straight and (Ravindra) Jadeja plays in most of the games India plays. These injuries are a natural occurrence, there has to be the right balance between quantity and intensity you play with. We want to compete at full intensity so quantity becomes all the more important," he added.

"More so now with playing in environments where we are restricted most of the times, I think these things are already being discussed and considered, things will improve as we go ahead. This is the only way to manage this, you do not want to lose important players. These are the few things I have observed that have led to players having niggles."

Monday, January 10, 2022