SAvsIND: Bumrah’s fifer, Shami star as bowlers give India chance to win 1st Test series in South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah took his 7th fifer in Test cricket as India bowled out South Africa for 210 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Bumrah returned with stunning figures of 5-42 but it was Mohammed Shami who seized back the momentum in the second session, taking two wickets in an over.

India lead South Africa by a slender 13 runs.

More to follow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:11 PM IST