Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

SAvsIND: Bumrah’s fifer, Shami star as bowlers give India chance to win 1st Test series in South Africa

FPJ Web Desk
Jasprit Bumrah | Photo: AFP

Jasprit Bumrah took his 7th fifer in Test cricket as India bowled out South Africa for 210 on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Bumrah returned with stunning figures of 5-42 but it was Mohammed Shami who seized back the momentum in the second session, taking two wickets in an over.

India lead South Africa by a slender 13 runs.

More to follow

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
