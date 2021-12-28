SAvsIND: Big blow to India as Jasprit Bumrah suffers ankle strain after landing awkwardly

In what is a big blow to India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah suffered an ankle strain after landing awkwardly while bowling against South Africa on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion on Tuesday.
It looked a tad serious and Bumrah had to leave the field immediately, with Shreyas Iyer coming in as his substitute.
BCCI issued a statement which read: Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute.
