Cricket

Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:30 PM IST

SAvsIND: Big blow to India as Jasprit Bumrah suffers ankle strain after landing awkwardly

FPJ Web Desk
Jasprit Bumrah receives medical attention | Photo: AFP

In what is a big blow to India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah suffered an ankle strain after landing awkwardly while bowling against South Africa on Day 3 of the first Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

It looked a tad serious and Bumrah had to leave the field immediately, with Shreyas Iyer coming in as his substitute.

BCCI issued a statement which read: Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:30 PM IST
