SAvsIND, 3rd Test Preview: Virat Kohli returns to lead India in Cape Town with historic series win in South Africa in sight

Push them to the wall and they come back stronger.

India, voluntary or involuntarily, have been following the template while climbing the charts of success in Test cricket. Be it in Australia early last year, in England at home or overseas, the Indian side has found a way to bounce back in the series despite a loss at a crucial juncture.

One of the hallmark of the Indian Test team’s success last year is breaching citadels. Australia were undefeated at the Gabba for 32 years till India beat them early last year. England had last lost a Test at The Oval in 2016 and were undefeated at the venue against India since 1971, till 2021. India had never won a Test in Centurion till the Boxing Day game on this tour.

On Tuesday, India will take field at Newlands in Cape Town knowing they are yet to win a Test match there. Time for another invasion then?

The spunk that South Africa led by Dean Elgar showed at the Wanderers last week would keep them in good stead. Having levelled the series 1-1 with a record chase, Elgar would hope that it is the beginning of the resurgence of the Proteas, with able batters like Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma. They would also hope that Aiden Markram comes good in the decider.

Most eyes in the home camp will be on Keshav Maharaj, who has had a very little role to play with the ball so far – just 18 overs in the first Test and one each in both innings of the second. However, given the nature of the surface at Newlands, Maharaj can be expected to play a bigger role with the ball. And hence, it is unlikely South Africa would tinker with their XI, injury issues notwithstanding.

India, on the other hand, are buoyed by the return of regular captain Virat Kohli, who had missed the previous game due to a back spasm. It is likely to be at the expense of the gutsy Hanuma Vihari, who made an unbeaten 40 in the second dig, after Kohli spoke highly about the incumbent numbers three and five in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

“If you look at the last Test, the way Jinks and Pujara batted, in second innings, that experience is obviously priceless for us. These guys have performed in Australia the last time we were there. In the last Test, they played crucial knocks in crucial situations and that has a lot of value,” said Kohli on Monday. “I feel, transitions do happen and they happen naturally.”

The only problem of plenty India have is the replacement for the injured Mohammed Siraj, who is out of the final Test. Ishant Sharma could be a contender with his tall frame being the X-factor. However, Umesh Yadav’s nippy pace and his recent form is too hard to ignore, too.

That aside, all eyes will be on the pace spearheads of both the sides – South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who will play his 50th and India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who returns to the arena of his Test debut.

The ‘template’ suggests that India has history in their grasp; but not for nothing are South Africa known to be a force to reckon with at home.

Teams (from)

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma

