Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen's knocks helped South Africa achieve their third-highest successful run-chase in Cape Town to defeat India by seven wickets and take the Test series 2-1 on Friday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:14 PM IST