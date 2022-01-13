SAvsIND, 3rd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant bring India back on track at Lunch after early strikes from South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant kept India in control at Lunch after South Africa started Day Three of the third Test in Cape Town with a couple of early wickets. At the break, India's score read 130/4 -- with the visitors leading by 143 runs. Pant (51*) and Kohli (28*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. Both Kohli and Pant have extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 72 runs.

Resuming Day 3 at 57/2, India were given a body blow in the very first over as Cheteshwar Pujara (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Marco Jansen. Keegan Petersen pulled off a stunner of a catch at leg-slip and Pujara was sent packing, bringing Ajinkya Rahane to the middle.

In the next over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Rahane (1) was dismissed and India was reduced to 58/4, with the visitors' lead being just 71. Rabada bowled a snorter of a ball which caught Rahane's gloves and Dean Elgar took a rebound catch.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant joined Kohli in the middle and the duo saw out the spells of Rabada and Jansen. Kohli took on the anchor role, while Pant dispatched the loose balls for boundaries. In the end, both batters ensured that India did not lose any more wickets before the lunch interval.

Brief Scores: India 223 & 130/4 (Rishabh Pant 51*, Virat Kohli 28*; Marco Jansen 2/25) lead South Africa 210 by 143 runs

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:06 PM IST