SAvsIND, 3rd Test, Day 3: The pyrotechnics of Rishabh Pant leave India with hope

Batting is an art. And art is not something everybody understands. Or perhaps many think they do.

Much like Rishabh Pant in Indian cricket, especially in Tests. He will play the most ludicrous of strokes at the most inopportune of times. He will puzzle the pundits and fans alike. Like he did in the second innings in Johannesburg.

But Pant showed on Thursday why he is regarded as highly as he is in world cricket. The 24-year-old put on a show at Newlands that was not less than a joyride.

India were 58 for four, two overs into Day Three of the deciding Test. The lead was a mere 71 at that point. He combined with captain Virat Kohli against the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, who were making the ball talk. Jansen’s clever use of lengths surprised Cheteshwar Pujara early while Ajinkya Rahane had no clue against a Rabada zipper, that would have had most batters in trouble.

Kohli was as patient he was in the first innings and restrained from fishing at anything outside off. Pant joined him, weathered the early storm before starting to execute his strokes. He began finding the boundary regularly and kept the scorecard moving.

The southpaw took on Keshav Maharaj just before Lunch to bring up his half century. He added 94 for the fifth wicket before Kohli went after a wide one and was caught at second slip for 29.

At this point, India were merely 165 ahead and that’s when the roller-coaster of Pant began. With India losing wickets at the other end, he maneuvered the field and selectively attacked the bowlers, while also farming the strike. It was around this phase that Pant’s batting had to be looked at from a lens of fine art.

Pant charged down, missed. Pant smashed the ball to the off side while his bat flew to the other side, no run. He even got down to reverse-sweep the tall Jansen, but to no avail. And yet, in between these theatrics, he found the fence against Duanne Olivier as well as Lungi Ngidi and brought up his fourth Test ton, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to do so in South Africa.

And yet, all of it could perhaps end in a losing cause because India were bowled out for 198, a lead of 211. 100 of them belonged to Pant. A historic series win, that was India’s for the taking seems just a bit further, thanks to another failure by the batting unit.

Mohammed Shami managed to dismiss Aiden Markram pretty early in the chase, again. Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen frustrated India and added 78 for the second wicket, despite the tourists throwing everything at them. The timely strike from Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Elgar at the stroke of Stumps would have eased their nerves.

The Proteas are 111 runs away from what would be the third-highest chase in Cape Town. India are eight wickets away from taking the series. The last half an hour before close of play showed how dearly the Kohli-led side wanted to win and, perhaps, left a lingering thought about how they probably had left their bowlers to do the heavy lifting yet again.

It could have been worse if not for the pyrotechnics of Pant.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:21 PM IST