SAvsIND, 3rd Test, Day 3: Rishabh Pant brings up his 8th Test half century

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant brought up his eight half century in Test cricket on Day Three of the third match against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday.

Pant walked in the middle to join captain Virat Kohli, when India found themselves in trouble at four for 58. He bided his time before unleashing an array of strokes, punishing every bad delivery in the process.

In the penultimate over before Lunch, Pant danced down the track to South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj and hit him for a six over long on before clipping a full ball from Marco Jansen through mid-wicket for a couple to bring up his fifty.

This is the first time Pant has scored a half century in Tests against South Africa.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:03 PM IST