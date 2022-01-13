SAvsIND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant brings up attractive 4th Test ton

Rishabh Pant of India brought up his fourth century in Test cricket on Day Three of the third match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday.

Pant, who walked in with India at 58 for 4, attacked and entertained his way and brought up his ton on the 133rd ball he faced. He worked Marco Jansen through to fine leg for a single to soak in all the deserving applause.

The southpaw, in the process, became the first India wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred in South Africa. MS Dhoni held the previous record for the highest individual score, with his 90.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:41 PM IST