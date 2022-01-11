SAvsIND, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli scores 79, Kagiso Rabada picks 4; India bowled out for 223

Virat Kohli made 79 while Kagiso Rabada picked four wickets as India were bowled out for 223 on Day One of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Batting first, India's returning skipper Kohli top-scored for the visitors with a 79 off 201 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and a six in the process.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 43 off 77 balls.

Kohli, who had missed the second Test due to a back injury, looked on course for his first Test century in over two years until South Africa's lead pacer Kagiso Rabada cut short his innings.

Playing in his 50th Test, Rabada finished with impressive figures of 4/73, while Marco Jansen snared 3/55.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:45 PM IST