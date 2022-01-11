SAvsIND, 3rd Test, Day 1: India Test captain Virat Kohli stands tall amidst batting failure

Discipline, grit, perseverance, restraint. A period of play in the middle session of the opening day of the third Test between South Africa and India in Cape Town had it all.

India Test captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada were at the center of the spectacle. One, running in ball after ball and dishing out the best he could with the red cherry. Bouncer, in-swinger, leg-cutter – Rabada tried it all. The other, focussed on not repeating mistakes of the past, trying his best to score and keep the team ahead. Dead-bat, shouldered arms, stoic defence and some classy pushes – Kohli showed it all.

As the first day came to an end, Kohli had 79, that was worth more than just double digits, against his name. Rabada had four wickets, which would be on par with any of his fifers, to show for his relentlessness. India were dismissed for a mere 223 after opting to bat first on Tuesday.

As a consolation, India managed to see the back of South Africa captain Dean Elgar before Stumps to have them on 17 for one.

The day began on a positive note for Kohli, who replaced Hanuma Vihari in the XI and called it right at the toss. After two good starts, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal fell early and in quick succession bringing the Indian middle order in focus yet again.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli resurrected the innings with a 62-run partnership, which had an antithetical nature. Pujara was the ‘aggressor’ then, scoring 41 of it in 73 balls with Kohli’s contribution of 17 taking 80 balls coming. A top nut from Marco Jansen meant that Pujara’s stint in the middle ended on 43.

Kohli was a constant at the other end right from the moment he walked in. Perhaps he wore an extra layer of patience on the India jersey to honour head coach Rahul Dravid on his birthday. Or perhaps because he was gutted to miss out of the previous match due to back spasm. He got off the mark only on the 16th ball he faced – a pristinely-timed cover drive off Jansen. He was in the zone. He was prepared to play the waiting game.

At the other end, though, Ajinkya Rahane couldn’t stay for long. Rabada’s leg-cutter proved too hot to handle for the number five, who made just nine. In company of Rishabh Pant, Kohli kept India afloat. They added 51 together, with Pant being more selective in his shots after the flak he received over his shot selection in the second Test.

While the off drive was having Kohli in trouble in the recent past, he didn’t shun it. In fact, another well timed push through covers, aided by a misfield, helped him get to his 28th Test fifty. It took him 158 balls to get there. But he eventually had to get his white-ball game to the fore as he was losing partners at the other end.

Eventually, it meant that the wait for the 71st international century extends. In a bid to farm the strike, Kohli chased a wide one and was nicked off by Rabada. Only apt.

Yet again, Kohli stood tall on a day when India’s batting couldn’t. And that means, the bowling will have to shoulder extra responsibility heading into the second day.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:38 PM IST