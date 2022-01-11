SAvsIND, 3rd Test, Day 1: India Test captain Virat Kohli brings up his 28th Test half century

India Test captain Virat Kohli notched up his 28th Test half century on Day One of the third match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Kohli drove one through mid-off off Duanne Olivier, which Kagiso Rabada misfielded, to get to the mark off the 158th ball he faced. This is his slowest knock in Tests when he faced at least 150 balls.

The 33-year-old insisted during the pre-match press conference that he was not bothered about his form. He last scored a hundred in 2019 against Bangladesh and ended 2021 with an average just above 28.

