Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

SAvsIND, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan scores 35th half century for India

FPJ Web Desk
Shikhar Dhawan of India in action against South Africa in Cape Town. | Photo: AFP

India opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his 35th ODI fifty in the third ODI against South Africa on Sunday in Cape Town.

Dhawan worked Keshav Maharaj to fine leg to get to his half century off 58 balls. He lost opening partner KL Rahul early and then has added over 50 with former captain Virat Kohli.

This is Dhawan's second fifty-plus score this series.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:53 PM IST
