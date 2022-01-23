SAvsIND, 3rd ODI: Rassie van der Dussen brings up 10th ODI half century

Rassie van der Dussen brought up his tenth half century in ODIs in the third match between South Africa and India on Sunday in Cape Town.

Van der Dussen worked Deepak Chahar to the on side for a single to get to the mark off 53 balls. It was his second fifty-plus score in the ODI series.

Van der Dussen joined Quinton de Kock in the middle with South Africa at three for 70 in the 13th over. Since then, he added over 100 with the wicketkeeper-batter to keep the hosts on track.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:43 PM IST