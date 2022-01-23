SAvsIND, 3rd ODI: India opt to bowl; Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar in for Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

India captain KL Rahul called it right at the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the final ODI in Cape Town.

"It looks like a sticky wicket, so we will try and get wickets up early," said Rahul. "We value each game no matter what the result. Everyone knows what is expected of them. One more opportunity for us. We are trying to work on a few things and get better as a team.."

Temba Bavuma, South Africa's captain said, "It is very important we keep our standard. We don't want to drop our intensity. The guys on the side understand what we want to do. We want to give guys opportunities but not play them for the sake of playing."

India made four changes, bring Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar for Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. South Africa brought Dwaine Pretorius in for Tabraiz Shamsi.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

ALSO READ Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into quarterfinals for 14th time

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 01:40 PM IST