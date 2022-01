Former India captain Virat Kohli brought up his 64th half century in the final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday.

Kohli drove Andile Phehlukwayo through covers to get to the mark in 63 balls. He had added 98 with opener Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket.

India are chasing 288 for a face-saving win in the ODI series.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:24 PM IST