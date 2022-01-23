SAvsIND, 3rd ODI: 28th ODI fifty for South Africa's Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock of South Africa brought up his 28th ODI fifty, second in successive games, during the third match against India at Newlands, Cape Town on Sunday.

De Kock scored an attacking 78 in Paarl in the second ODI, which helped South Africa seal the series. He followed it up with a half century off 59 balls, getting there with a smash through cover point off Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa lost three wickets in quick intervals before the 15th over and it was crucial for de Kock to be in the middle. And he responded with a crucial fifty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:36 PM IST