SAvsIND, 3rd ODI: 17th ODI century for South Africa's Quinton de Kock; 6th against India

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock brought up his 17th ODI century in the third match against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. It was de Kock's sixth against India in 16 innings.

De Kock lost opening partner Janneman Malan and captain Temba Bavuma pretty early in the innings. But he kept South Africa's scoring rate high with some fluent scoring. The left-hander drove part-timer Shreyas Iyer through covers for a couple to bring up his ton in 108 balls.

Newlands is one of de Kock's favourite grounds, having scored over 380 runs at an average of 55 in eight innings.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:27 PM IST