SAvsIND, 2nd Test: South Africa-India Wanderers Test set up for a perfect finish

The Johannesburg Test of 2022 is being eerily similar to one of 2018. A fourth-day finish looms, rain is in the horizon and South Africa are chasing 240 – the target was 241 in 2018. Dean Elgar is unbeaten overnight, had taken a blow on to his helmet, like he did on Wednesday.

India were eyeing a 2-0 lead and a historic first-ever Test series win in South Africa heading into the second game at the Wanderers and are still eight wickets away from it. Elgar has batted as edgily as he always does, Rassie van der Dussen was as unsure as he has been through the series so far. But importantly, the pair is still undefeated with South Africa 122 runs away from a win heading into what could be the final day of this Test.

It was all set up by a solid rear-guard knock from Hanuma Vihari, who finished unbeaten on 40. That he had to play with the lower order and rescue India a la VVS Laxman was all because of the pace and incisiveness of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada.

Overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane resumed from where they had left off. They added 67 in the first hour at a brisk pace, both scoring half centuries in quick time. Pujara and Rahane, under pressure because of their lack of form, added 111 for the third wicket in just 140 balls. India were leading by 128 at that point and had eight wickets in the bank.

However, the effect of the heavy roller was starting to wear off after the drinks break, with the odd deliveries from Rabada and Duanne Olivier misbehaving and having the batters fending. Rahane was the first victim of the combine of Rabada’s accuracy and the pitch’s tricks, edging a high bouncing delivery to the wicket-keeper. Pujara soon followed, playing a wrong line to an in-dipper from Rabada.

Shardul Thakur, who picked up seven wickets on Day Two, played a crucial cameo with the bat on Wednesday. He stroked his way to 28 off just 24 balls, hitting five fours and a six, and ‘Lorded’ over the Wanderers, adding 51 with Vihari for the seventh wicket. From six for 184, India had escaped to seven for 225.

Vihari then guarded the lower order with some clever batting, adding 38 for the last two wickets with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, as India were dismissed for 266. Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi finished with three wickets each.

Aiden Markram began the chase like that in an ODI. He was off the blocks quickly, happily flicking balls on the pads to the on side fence. He had raced to 31 with South Africa on 47, before falling to Thakur. The Indian all-rounder set Markram up with different lines, before bowling a scrambled seam delivery that landed perfectly on the seam and nipped in to trap the Protea opener in front.

Elgar continued his steady progress, taking a few body blows in the process. He then added 46 for the second wicket with promising batter Keegan Petersen. Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Petersen on 28 to become the first spinner since Pakistan’s Shadab Khan in 2019, to pick a wicket at the Wanderers. The Proteas skipper then saw off the day in company of van der Dussen to set up a perfect Day Four finish.

