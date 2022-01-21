e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Islamic State gunmen have killed 11 soldiers in an attack on army barracks north of Baghdad: Iraq security officials India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

SAvsIND, 2nd ODI: Unchanged India opt to bat; pacer Sisanda Magala comes in for Marco Jansen for South Africa

FPJ Web Desk
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (c) and India skipper KL Rahul (r) during the toss. | Photo: Twitter

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (c) and India skipper KL Rahul (r) during the toss. | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

It was a straightforward call for Rahul, who said, "Second game on the same strip, important to put some runs on the board, hoping the wicket will get slower. The middle overs with the bat and ball, we couldn't pick wickets, couldn't get going with the bat."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would have wanted to bat first, too, and said, "With the ball upfront, I think with the ball swinging in the first hour, we would look to put the pressure. We did get ourselves in a pickle with the bat in the previous game. Bowling i felt was 80-85%."

While India went in with the same side, South Africa brought seamer Sisanda Magala in for Marco Jansen, whose workload needed to be managed.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
Advertisement