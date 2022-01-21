SAvsIND, 2nd ODI: Unchanged India opt to bat; pacer Sisanda Magala comes in for Marco Jansen for South Africa

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

It was a straightforward call for Rahul, who said, "Second game on the same strip, important to put some runs on the board, hoping the wicket will get slower. The middle overs with the bat and ball, we couldn't pick wickets, couldn't get going with the bat."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would have wanted to bat first, too, and said, "With the ball upfront, I think with the ball swinging in the first hour, we would look to put the pressure. We did get ourselves in a pickle with the bat in the previous game. Bowling i felt was 80-85%."

While India went in with the same side, South Africa brought seamer Sisanda Magala in for Marco Jansen, whose workload needed to be managed.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:38 PM IST