SAvsIND, 2nd ODI: India captain KL Rahul brings up 10th ODI half century

India's ODI captain KL Rahul brought up his tenth half century in the format in the second game against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

Rahul stroked Andile Phehlukwayo through covers for one to get to the mark off 71 balls.

In company of Rishabh Pant, Rahul added over 100, after India lost Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in fairly quick succession. India had opted to bat after Rahul won the toss.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:12 PM IST