SAvsIND, 2nd ODI: 4th ODI fifty for India's Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant scored his fourth half century during the second ODI between South Africa and India in Paarl on Friday.

Pant walked in to the middle with India in a spot of bother, having lost opener Shikhar Dhawan and former captain Virat Kohli in fairly quick succession. There was a miscommunication between Pant and captain KL Rahul, which the latter escaped.

But the pair stay put to add over 50, with Pant completing his fifty off just 43 balls.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:56 PM IST