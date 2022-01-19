e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

SAvsIND, 1st ODI: South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen scores his 2nd ODI hundred

FPJ Web Desk
Rassie van der Dussen in action for South Africa against India in Paarl. | Photo: AFP

Rassie van der Dussen in action for South Africa against India in Paarl. | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Rassie van der Dussen struck his second ODI century during the first match between South Africa and India at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

Van der Dussen flicked away a full ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to fine leg to complete the milestone off 83 balls. He began fluently ever since he walked in to the middle, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers.

The no.5 batter walked in with South Africa in a spot of bother at three for 68. He got with captain Temba Bavuma in bringing the Proteas back on track, adding over 180 together.

ALSO READ

SAvsIND, 1st ODI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma brings up 2nd ODI century SAvsIND, 1st ODI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma brings up 2nd ODI century

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
Advertisement