SAvsIND, 1st ODI: South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen scores his 2nd ODI hundred

Rassie van der Dussen struck his second ODI century during the first match between South Africa and India at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

Van der Dussen flicked away a full ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to fine leg to complete the milestone off 83 balls. He began fluently ever since he walked in to the middle, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers.

The no.5 batter walked in with South Africa in a spot of bother at three for 68. He got with captain Temba Bavuma in bringing the Proteas back on track, adding over 180 together.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:36 PM IST