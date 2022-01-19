SAvsIND, 1st ODI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma brings up 2nd ODI century

South Africa's ODI captain Temba Bavuma began the series against India by hitting his second century in the format during the first match at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

Bavuma drove Shardul Thakur through covers for one to bring up the triple-digit off 133 balls. He began slowly before gaining speed.

Bavuma walked out to the middle in the fifth over when South Africa lost opener Janneman Malan. After that, he saw Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock depart. But in company of Rassie van der Dussen, Bavuma brought South Africa back on track with a partnership over 170.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:22 PM IST