Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

SAvsIND, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan scores 34th fifty for India

Shikhar Dhawan of India in action. | Photo: Twitter

India opener Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 34th ODI fifty in the first game against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday.

Dhawan got to the mark with a couple in just 51 balls. He helped India get off to a fast start, after India lost captain KL Rahul early.

Tons from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa set India a target of 297.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:20 PM IST
