SAvsIND, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan scores 34th fifty for India

India opener Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 34th ODI fifty in the first game against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday.

Dhawan got to the mark with a couple in just 51 balls. He helped India get off to a fast start, after India lost captain KL Rahul early.

Tons from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa set India a target of 297.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:20 PM IST