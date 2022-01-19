SAvsIND, 1st ODI: 63rd ODI fifty for former India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli brought up his 63rd ODI half century in the first game between South Africa and India in Paarl on Wednesday.

Kohli, walking in after India lost captain KL Rahul with the score on 46, worked Keshav Maharaj to the on side to get to the mark on the 60th ball he faced.

The former India captain added over 92 with opener Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:16 PM IST