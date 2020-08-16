'Saurabh and masur kaun hai': Ashutosh trolled for hilarious MS Dhoni retirement tweet

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired (sic)," the two-time World Cup-winning captain posted on Instagram.
As the 39-year-old announced his retirement, reactions poured in from everywhere. Cricketers, film stars, politicians, journalists etc. congratulated MS Dhoni on a spectacular career.
Meanwhile, it was former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and columnist Ashutosh's tweet that caught everyone's attention.
Ashutosh said MS Dhoni was the best captain ever. He went on to compare Dhoni with former captains Sourav Ganguly, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Ajit Wadekar. However, in doing so, Ashutosh misspelt 'Sourav' as 'Saurabh' and 'Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi' as 'Masur Ali Khan Pataudi'.
He wrote, "M S Dhoni was the best captain ever. Better than Saurabh, Masur Ali Khan Pataudi and Ajit Wadekar. Best reader of the game, one of the best finishers of the game and his record as captain is miles ahead of the rest. #DhoniRetires #Dhoni #dhoniretire #dhoniretired (sic)."
Ashutosh was trolled on Twitter for his spelling errors. Author Arnab Ray wrote, "Why just Masur Ali Khan, what about Arhar uddin? Would Saurabh be a good captain without Dal Mian? What about his captaincy while Toor ing?" Another Twitter user wrote, "sir, what about captaincy of moong ali khan pataudi & arhar ali khan pataudi?"
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will compete in this year's IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
