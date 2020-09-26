Sara Tendulkar dating KKR’s Shubman Gill? Fans speculate budding romance over IG post

Skipper Dinesh Karthik's tactical nous will once again be put to test when Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Karthik is optimistic that talented India batsman Shubman Gill will exceed all expectations in the current IPL edition.
But that’s not the only reason why fans are looking forward to see Gill on field.
According to reports, the Punjabi lad is rumored to be dating the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara.
Fans on social media have speculated that the two are spending time together during the IPL 2020. Gill may have not impressed cricket buffs during the first KKR match against Mumbai Indians, but he definitely found an admirer in Sara.
In a now-deleted Instagram story, Sara shared the screengrab of the 21-year-old fielding with a heart emoji alongside.
This set tongues wagging as many were intrigued by this young couple’s budding relationship.
Not to mention, the duo are constant commentators on each other’s social media posts.
Earlier, when Gill bought his swanky new Range Rover, it was Sara who wished him with a congratulatory message, while fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya teased the lad by writing, “most welcome from her.”
Gill rose to fame as the top-scorer for India in the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018.
He has managed to garner appreciation by his seniors too.
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris heaped praise on Shubman Gill and said that he is expecting to see a standout performance from the youngster this year.
Styris said: "I have been the number one cheerleader of Gill since the last 18 months. Since Shubhman Gill has been around I can say I'm at the top of that fanboy list and I think he is a fabulous cricketer. I think he's a terrific, talented batsman.”
