Sara Tendulkar dating KKR’s Shubman Gill? Fans speculate budding romance over IG post

Skipper Dinesh Karthik's tactical nous will once again be put to test when Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Karthik is optimistic that talented India batsman Shubman Gill will exceed all expectations in the current IPL edition.

But that’s not the only reason why fans are looking forward to see Gill on field.

According to reports, the Punjabi lad is rumored to be dating the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara.

Fans on social media have speculated that the two are spending time together during the IPL 2020. Gill may have not impressed cricket buffs during the first KKR match against Mumbai Indians, but he definitely found an admirer in Sara.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Sara shared the screengrab of the 21-year-old fielding with a heart emoji alongside.