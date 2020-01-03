Santosh Kumar Ghosh Trophy: Police Gymkhana conquer

Mumbai: Favourites Mumbai Police Gymkhana laid their hands on the Santosh Kumar Ghosh Trophy (U-16) cricket trophy with a nine-wicket win over Evergreen SC.

At The Shivaji Park Gymkhana, here on Friday the Police Brigade bundled out their rivals for 89 and cruised passed the target (92-1) with nine wickets intact in the 19.3 overs. Hiral Panchal anchored their innings with an unbeaten 59, studded with 11 hits to the fence.

Resuming at 104/1 the winners were soon in trouble. Left arm spinner Kush Yadav made huge inroads as he dismissed opener Utsav Koti for 66 and consumed Yug Gala immediately. Even at 111/3, the police side had enough batting to surpass their rivals' meagre 142. But Kush stuck to the task and reduced the winners to 139/7 in 47.4 overs. However, all rounder Atif Khan (38) saw them take the vital lead.

In their second essay, Evergreen failed yet again. Zenith Sachdeva (4/37) was the destroyer with support from Atif Khan and Rehan Khan who claimed two wickets each to send Evergreen crashing to 105 in 31.4 overs. Only Kush resisted with a stubborn 35.

Atif Khan was the player of the tournament with 262 runs and nine wickets. Sumeet Mishra 262 runs and Zenith Sachdeva with 26 wickets were the best batsman and bowler respectively.

Former India captain and Chairman of selection committee Dilip Vengsarkar was the Chief guest on the occasion. Others present were former Mumbai spinner Sanjay Patil, Joint Hon Sec MCA Sanjay Naik, Tournament Secretary MCA Abhay Hadap, Deepak Murkar of SPG.

Brief scores

Evergreen SC 142 in 61.5 overs (Meet Jain 36, Yash Sabnani 29, Vishal Prasad 20, Zenith Sachdeva 5/44, Atif Khan 3/24) and 105 in31.4 overs (Kush Yadav35, Zenith Sachdeva 4/37, R Khan 2/23, Atif Khan 2/20) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana 159/9 decl in 52.3 overs (Utsav Koti 66, Atif Khan 38, Kush Yadav 6/59, Mohd Zain 3/22) and 92/1 (U Koti no 29, H Panchal no 59) MoM: Z Sachdeva.