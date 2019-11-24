Sanjay Manjrekar just mocked Harsha Bhogle for not playing cricket and Twitter is not pleased

"You need to ask, for those who have played cricket, it's evident it can be seen well," said Manjrekar. Bhogle ignored the jab, and explained that one’s cricketing history shouldn’t be a limitation or a ceiling for their continued growth as an analyst.

Bhogle said, "The only reason you need to ask is, having played cricket should never be a limitation or a ceiling to learning. We would never have had T20 cricket otherwise".

But a stubborn Manjrekar was never going to agree with Bhogle as he abruptly said: "Point taken, don't agree", declaring the topic closed. The netizens who bore witness to this scene took to Twitter in droves to call out Manjrekar for his disrespectful comments.