Sandeep Sharma becomes 6th Indian pacer to take 100 IPL wickets

SunRisers Hyderabad's Sandeep Sharma on Saturday became the sixth Indian fast bowler to reach 100-wicket milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Facing his former team Kings XI Punjab, Sharma took two wickets to end the innings on a career tally of 101 wickets.

Sharma, 27, is the 12th Indian bowler overall, including spinners, to have reached 100 wickets in the IPL. The list is led by veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who had leave the Delhi Capitals squad midway through this season due to an injury to a finger in his bowl hand.

Mishra is the second highest wicket taker overall in the IPL history with 160 wickets, behind Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga's tally of 170.

Sharma's SRH teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has the most wickets among the Indian fast bowlers. Bhuvneshwar has 136 wickets while Umesh Yadav, who is next on the list, has 119.

Sharma on Saturday accounted for the wickets of KXIP opener Mandeep Singh and Glenn Maxwell.