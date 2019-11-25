Sana Ganguly brutally trolls dad Sourav on Instagram

Dada might be one of the most successful cricket captains of all time but he has also a guy with a lot of cheek.

From making Steve Waugh wait to taking off his shirt at Lord’s, Sourav Ganguly never shied away from leaving the beaten track and giving protocol a miss.

And it appears that gene has passed on, with Sana Ganguly showing the same streak of insouciant rebellion that defined her dad’s career.

On Sunday, she trolled her dad’s Instagram account and wrote on a picture in which the BCCI president appeared grumpy and wrote: “What is it that you’re not liking?”

To this Sourav Ganguly replied: “That you’re becoming so disobedient.”

This led to a hilarious reply from Sana who said: "Learning from you."