'Samay hai hoshiyaar rehne ka': Kevin Pietersen delivers powerful message in Hindi against Coronavirus

Amid the global pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 10,030, affecting 2,44,523 people worldwide, cricketers are urging citizens to stay indoors which can prevent the spread of the virus.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has spent an awful lot of time in India and with that, the right handed batsman has notched up his Hindi which was evident in his latest message against coronavirus.

The 39-year-old took to Twitter and wrote a message in Hindi which read: "Namaste india, hum sab coronavirus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka. App sabhi ko der sara pyaar."

(Namaste India, we are all together to defeat the coronavirus and we should adhere to the rules and regulations laid down to us by the government and health experts. We should also stay at home because this is the time to stay aware and smart. Lots of love to everyone.)