Sam Billings takes a break from T20 franchise cricket to focus on Kent

England batsman Sam Billings, who has not been selected in the white-ball squad for the South Africa tour, has decided to take a break from franchise cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). Billings will use the time to get ready to turn up for Kent in the upcoming domestic season.

"All the best to the lads heading to South Africa," Billings tweeted.

"Huge amount of depth esp in the white ball game atm. Of course disappointed not to be involved but wish the boys all the best. Will be working hard to get back in the mix (in all formats) in the near future!