Sakshi reveals cherished moments with hubby MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's World Cup triumph in 2011 as well as him being honoured with the Padma Bhushan are among the top three moments cherished by wife Sakshi who completes a decade of being married to the ace cricketer.

Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi on July 4, 2010, a year before he led India to the World Cup title.

Sakshi participated in an Instagram live session on the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) handle where she was asked about her cherished moments with Dhoni.

"When he got honoured, the Padma Bhushan. Second, when he got his honorary rank as a lieutenant colonel and then the World Cup 2011 (triumph)," Sakshi responded.

The former captain was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2018. Dhoni was awarded the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel in 2011.

Reflecting on her marriage, Sakshi said: "It has been good. I have seen the world through Mahi. I graduated from college and within a month I got married. Whatever I have learned, I have learned with him and through him." Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since the 2019 World Cup. He was set to return to action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket.