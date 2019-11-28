Twitter trolls Bangladeshi cricketer for 'overstaying'

Twitterati trolled Saif Hasan for overstaying in India after the pink-ball test match wrapped in three days as the visitors lost by an innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Saif Hasan was fined Rs 21,600 for staying in India on an expired visa. Hasan was allowed to return to Bangladesh on Wednesday evening.

On Monday morning Hasan went to the city's airport to board his flight way back to home. The ground staff at the airport found that Hasan's visa had expired on Sunday mid-night and thus he was not allowed to travel further.

The Twitt users has taken Hasan's incident at another level:-