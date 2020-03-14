'Safety of fans, athletes a priority': Jay Shah after meeting with IPL franchise owners over coronavirus outbreak

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council held a meeting over coronavirus threat with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shahrukh Khan, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Delhi capitals co-owner Parth Jindal and others at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
Shah issued a statement in which he states that BCCI's decision of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees is a priority.
The statement read: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday met the Indian Premier League franchises owners at the Board headquarters here in Mumbai to discuss the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on the upcoming season.
The BCCI along with all the IPL franchises have reiterated BCCI’s stand of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health.
The BCCI and all its stakeholders are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved in our great sport and the nation.
Earlier on Friday, BCCI decided to postpone the IPL to April 15, 2020 as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.
The central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)