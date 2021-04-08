'Sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket': Shahid Afridi disappointed with Cricket South Africa for releasing players amid Pakistan series

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment with the South African players who left to join their respective squads in the Indian Premier League in the middle of bilateral series with Pakistan.
South Africa played the final game of the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan without several star players including Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. The newly recruited players showed great grit and determination but eventually suffered a 28-run loss in the final ODI.
Expressing his disappointment with CSA's decision, Afridi said it was "sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket".
"Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!" Afridi wrote on twitter.
Afridi also congratulated Pakistan on their tremendous series victory. He was particularly impressed with opener Fakhar Zaman who scored centuries in the last two ODIs. Fakhar paved the way for his team to win the coveted trophy.
Afridi was also very happy with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who missed out on his century by just six runs in the third ODI, getting out to Andile Phehlukwayo on the last ball of their innings.
Many South African players are set to feature in the IPL which begins from April 9.