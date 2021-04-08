'Sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket': Shahid Afridi disappointed with Cricket South Africa for releasing players amid Pakistan series

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment with the South African players who left to join their respective squads in the Indian Premier League in the middle of bilateral series with Pakistan.

South Africa played the final game of the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan without several star players including Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. The newly recruited players showed great grit and determination but eventually suffered a 28-run loss in the final ODI.

Expressing his disappointment with CSA's decision, Afridi said it was "sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket".

"Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!" Afridi wrote on twitter.