Sack Dinesh Karthik: KKR fans want Eoin Morgan to lead after defeat against DC

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in a high scoring thriller. KKR scored 210/8 wickets in their 20 overs in reply to DC's 228/4 wickets at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Kolkata were behind the pace for much of the chase, finding themselves yet to reach 100 in the first 10 overs of their innings and losing three wickets. Nitish Rana anchored the first half of the innings with a well crafted 58 off 34 balls scoring four fours and as many sixes.

KKR were brought back into the game by a 78-run stand for the seventh wicket between Eoin Morgan (44) and Rahul Tripathi (36). The pair smashed 24 runs in the 17th over and 23 runs off the 18th over. However, Anrich Nortje came in for the penultimate over and pulled things back for DC, accounting for the wicket of Morgan in the process.

Tripathi started the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis, in which KKR needed 26 runs, with a four but was dismissed off the very next ball. Only three more runs were conceded in the rest of the over as DC took the match and the top spot on the league table.

Meanwhile, KKR fans on Twitter were angry with Dinesh Karthik's captaincy. Continuing with Sunil Narine at the top despite his terrible form and the constant changes in the batting order, were some the decisions that irked Twitterati. Many Twitter users went ahead and demanded the management to hand over the captaincy to England's limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan.

"Disappointed with captaincy of Dinesh Karthik!! Some of his bowling changes were just baffling.This is happening since 2019 IPL. He should be replaced by Eoin Morgan and It's gonna happen sooner than later. Already he has been communicating with KKR bowlers after getting smashed," a Twitter user said.

"Hey @KKRiders why you are still stick with Dinesh Karthik as a captain.... As you have one of the world's best t-20 captain Eoin Morgan make him as a captain he has lots of experience....We want @Eoin16 as a captain of Kolkata Knight Rider," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: