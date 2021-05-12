Sachin vs Kohli: Twitter users engage in 'who is the best' debate

After all the drama and excitement of the Indian Premier League was cut short due to the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, cricket fans are dearly missing their favorite game.

In absence of cricketing action, enthusiastic cricket lovers have gone back to 'who is the best batsman, Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli' debate yet again. Twitter users voiced their opinion by comparing the record of both the batmen, while some called the comparison baseless and termed both the legendary batsmen as the greatest of their era.

One Sachin fan wrote "Sachin Tendulkar's Test Average Decade Wise, 1990s - 58.00; 2000s - 53.20; 2010s - 51.01. Maintained 50+ Average in 3 Decades. G.O.A.T For A Reason".