Sachin Tendulkar's 'Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation' wins Laureus Sporting Moment award

Sachin's award winning moment was followed by a speech delivery. "It's incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates," Tendulkar said.

"And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me."

Many took to Twitter congratulating the Master Blaster for winning the award. Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said: "Proud of you @sachin_rt for your career, for the person you are and for inspiring another generation. You symbolise the power of sport to bring joy and hope and unity."