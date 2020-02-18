Sachin Tendulkar's 'Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation' wins Laureus Sporting Moment award

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar's famous lap around the Wankhede Stadium after the 2011 World Cup win, titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation', was voted the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the last twenty years.
The lap after the World Cup is still edged into everyone's hearts. Playing in his last mega 50-over tournament, it was the last chance for Tendulkar to lift the coveted trophy.
Sachin's award winning moment was followed by a speech delivery. "It's incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates," Tendulkar said.
"And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me."
Many took to Twitter congratulating the Master Blaster for winning the award. Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said: "Proud of you @sachin_rt for your career, for the person you are and for inspiring another generation. You symbolise the power of sport to bring joy and hope and unity."
46-year-old Tendulkar had made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.
He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs more than the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.
He is now a mentor of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
