Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19; Twitter wishes him a speedy recovery

Sachin Tendulkar recently led India Legends at the Road Safety World Series. India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the tournament to win the coveted trophy.

Known as the 'God of Cricket,' Sachin said that he took all necessary precautions to keep Covid-19 at bay but he developed mild symptoms.

Wishes for the master's good health started pouring in soon after he tweeted about testing positive. Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and other renowned personalities wished the 'little master' a speedy recovery.