Sachin Tendulkar tests COVID-19 positive, family negative

Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19. Tendulkar, the world's highest run-getter in Test cricket and ODI cricket shared the information on his twitter handle on Saturday. "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

Tendulkar has quarantined himself at home. “Following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor," he added. Tendulkar thanked all the healthcare professionals, who are supporting others across the country.

